Company Briefs: Nio

Nio

Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio, which now counts BMW and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota, its chief executive said.

The automaker had stepped up preparations to make mass-market products under another brand and a core team had been assembled as the "first step of a strategic initiative", CEO William Li said on Thursday.

"The relationship between Nio and our new mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota," he said, without specifying the price range of the new vehicle.

REUTERS

Airbus

Airbus' dedicated freighter is drawing interest from major cargo firms, after the European planemaker got board approval to launch the jet late last month.

Airbus confirmed in late July that its directors had signed off on a plan to produce a freighter version of the A350 jet by 2025, enabling it to counter rival Boeing's dominance of the market.

The company is now authorised to make formal sales pitches to potential customers, with United Parcel Service, DHL Worldwide Express and Qatar Airways gearing up for purchase decisions.

BLOOMBERG

Facebook

Facebook on Thursday postponed workers' return to the office until early next year due to surging cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The United States social network set a new target of having employees back on its campuses in January, but promised to provide ample notice before they are required to show up.

Google, Facebook and Microsoft have said returning workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Facebook is also requiring people in offices to wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE