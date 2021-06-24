Company briefs: Nanofilm Technologies

Nanofilm Technologies

Nanofilm Technologies chief executive and executive director Lee Liang Huang, 60, is resigning with effect from Aug 21 owing to health reasons.

Executive chairman and founder Shi Xu will assume the CEO role until Mr Lee's successor is appointed, the group said yesterday.

The board noted that Dr Shi was the CEO from 1999 to 2017 and is most suited to take on the role due to his extensive experience and knowledge of the group's business.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley told employees they will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter its New York offices (left), as a growing number of Wall Street firms adopt policies delaying the return of staff who are not protected against the deadly virus.

Last week, chief executive James Gorman warned staff still uncertain about wanting to return to the office: "If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office and we want you in the office."

BLOOMBERG

Google

Google has unveiled a platform that lets its workers calculate pay and benefits for remote work, and how this would change if they move to a cheaper - or more expensive - city.

With the company's new hybrid workplace, "more employees are considering where they live and how they work", a Google spokesman said.

The new Work Location Tool will show workers how their compensation will be adjusted depending on their location, since pay is based on costs of living in places and tuned to local job markets.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE