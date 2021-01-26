Company briefs: Jumbo Group; Boohoo Group; FJ Benjamin Holdings

Jumbo Group

The food and beverage (F&B) player announced on Sunday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with The Art of Mee Pok to run outlets selling Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles.

Jumbo Group of Restaurants will hold a 60 per cent stake in the JV company - JLL F&B Services - while The Art of Mee Pok will hold the remaining 40 per cent.

The JV company will run outlets under the Jalan Tua Kong Lau Lim, The Art of Mee Pok, Lau Lim Mee Pok and/or JTKLL trade names.

Boohoo Group

The online fashion retailer has agreed to buy the Debenhams brand for £55 million (S$99.8 million) but will not keep the ailing British department stores open, leading to thousands of jobs lost.

Boohoo said yesterday it will acquire the Debenhams brand and its fashion sub-brands, including Mantaray and Principles. The modest purchase price reflects the fact that Boohoo is not buying any of the retailer's stock or keeping its 124 stores, which - when the current lockdown in Britain ends - will reopen only long enough to sell remaining merchandise before closing again.

FJ Benjamin Holdings

The mainboard-listed retailer announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it has obtained in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to transfer to the Catalist board.

It said the Catalist board provides a more conducive listing platform for companies that need a flexible regulatory system to float their shares.

The group has been on SGX's watch list since December 2016 for sustaining pre-tax losses for more than three consecutive financial years and having a market cap of less than $40 million.

