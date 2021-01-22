Company Briefs: iSTOX

iSTOX

Private exchange iSTOX, which is backed by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and other investors, is raising US$50 million (S$66.2 million) in its first major funding round.

The financing will enable iSTOX to expand in Asia and offer a range of investment products, the firm said yesterday.

Japan Investment Corporation's venture capital arm and Development Bank of Japan have agreed to come in as new investors, while existing backers such as Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and SGX have also joined the Series A funding.

REUTERS

SP Group

SP Group has acquired Engie's stake in Sino-French Energy Services in Chongqing, China, for an undisclosed sum, the company said.

The agreement involves SP acquiring Engie's 40 per cent stake in the company, making this the group's first acquisition of energy assets in China.

The acquisition strengthens the group's cooling and heating presence in Chongqing and expands its capabilities into combined cooling, heating and power offerings for the hospital segment, said SP Group chief executive Stanley Huang on Wednesday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

SIIC Environment Holdings

Mainboard-listed SIIC Environment Holdings has been awarded a project to expand a wastewater treatment plant.

The water treatment and environmental protection company's indirectly owned subsidiaries have signed a concessionary arrangement with the government of Zaozhuang city in Shandong province, China, for a wastewater treatment plant expansion project called the Yicheng Expansion Project, the firm announced on Wednesday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES