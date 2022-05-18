Company Briefs: Intel

Intel

Intel Corp shareholders have rejected compensation packages for top executives, including a payout of as much as US$178.6 million (S$247.8 million) to chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger (left), a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. About 921.2 million votes were cast in favour.

"We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said.

REUTERS

SEA

Singapore's Sea Ltd has posted a wider quarterly loss as its revenue growth slowed, underscoring how online gaming and shopping are retreating from pandemic-era heights.

Its net loss in the first three months widened to US$579.8 million from US$422.7 million a year earlier, according to a statement yesterday. Total revenue climbed 64 per cent to US$2.9 billion, the slowest pace of growth in more than four years.

Sea revised its full-year outlook for e-commerce sales, its main source of revenue, to US$8.5 billion to US$9.1 billion.

BLOOMBERG

SK Inc

South Korea's SK Inc said yesterday that it has signed an agreement with TerraPower, a US venture founded by billionaire Bill Gates, to tap opportunities in connection with small nuclear power reactors, called small modular reactors.

SK Inc, the holding company for South Korea's second-largest conglomerate SK Group, said in a statement that it signed the agreement along with affiliate SK Innovation Co. The statement did not mention any investment details.

REUTERS