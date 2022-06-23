Company Briefs: GIC

GIC

Sovereign wealth fund GIC has obtained a A$295 million (S$283 million) green loan from DBS Bank to refinance Chifley Tower, Sydney, in Australia.

The facility is DBS' first Australian dollar-denominated green loan and is also one of the largest green loans extended by a Singapore lender in the Australia market, DBS said yesterday.

The move comes as Chifley Tower, Sydney, attains a Green Star certification by the Green Building Council of Australia as well as a 5.5-star National Australian Built Environment Rating System, or Nabers, energy rating.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Crown Resorts

The gaming regulator of the Australian state of New South Wales said yesterday that it has given Crown Resorts conditional approval to open gaming operations at its casino in Sydney, days after its US$6.3 billion (S$8.8 billion) acquisition by private equity company Blackstone received court approval.

The Sydney casino, part of a 75-floor tower complex that opened in December 2020, had its licence suspended by the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority just before opening in late 2020, following media reports of its alleged dealings with organised crime groups.

REUTERS

Paramount Group

Paramount Group launched its streaming service in the United Kingdom and Ireland, joining a long list of content providers vying for viewers' attention just as inflation-conscious Britons plan to cut back on groceries and gas.

Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Costner and Jessica Chastain, who all have shows on the Paramount+ platform, were among the stars who attended a cocktail party in London's theatre district on Monday to celebrate the launch. But with high-profile competitors already in the market and talk of a recession growing, analysts questioned the timing.

BLOOMBERG