Company briefs: GDS Holdings; Apple; KTL Global

GDS Holdings

GDS Holdings is considering acquiring GLP's data centre business as the Chinese cloud computing company seeks to expand its digital infrastructure capacity in the world's second largest economy, according to people familiar with the matter.

GDS, a developer and operator of high-performance data centres across China, is holding preliminary talks with the Singapore-based logistics real estate developer and fund manager over a potential transaction that could value the assets at US$8 billion to US$10 billion (S$10.7 billion to S$13.3 billion), the people said.

Considerations are at an early stage.

BLOOMBERG

Apple

Apple is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company's priciest tablet.

The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week but buyers may not be able to get their hands on one until deep into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders already stretch into late June to early July.

The primary issue: producing the 12.9-inch model's new Mini-LED screen. Apple's production partners are still struggling to produce the more intricate screens in larger quantities, sources say.

BLOOMBERG

KTL Global

Mainboard-listed KTL Global last Friday received a writ of summons dated April 14 from the solicitors of chief executive Khua Kian Keong of Vibrant Group.

This comes after the company received a letter of demand dated March 19 from Khua claiming a sum of $933,900, being the sum which he alleged he paid in connection with the acquisition of 5.5 million shares in the company on April 20, 2015.

Separately, Khua is facing a charge in court after allegedly pushing the former chairman of KTL Global down some stairs.

THE BUSINESS TIMES