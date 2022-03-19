Company Briefs

Evergreen Marine

Evergreen Marine Corp has hired the firm that freed its giant container ship Ever Given last year when it ran aground in the Suez Canal for almost a week, disrupting global trade for months, to do the same with its vessel stranded near the United States capital.

The Taiwanese carrier has enlisted Donjon-Smit to free the Ever Forward, stranded in the Chesapeake Bay since Sunday night, Associated Press reported.

The salvor is a joint venture between Donjon Marine and Smit Salvage Americas, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based company responsible for ending the six-day saga last March.

Aquila Acquisition

Aquila Acquisition Corp, the first special purpose acquisition company (Spac) to list in Hong Kong, had a slow debut yesterday.

The Spac closed 3.2 per cent lower at HK$9.68 after a session marked by only a few trades. The firm backed by CMB International Asset Management and AAC Mgmt Holding raised about US$128 million (S$173 million), with shares sold at HK$10 each, inaugurating rules for blank cheque companies effective since January. Transactions with blank cheque companies in the Asian hub are restricted to professional investors.

Aibee

Aibee, a Chinese artificial intelligence start-up, is getting fresh funding from smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp, which propels its valuation to more than US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion).

The start-up is also receiving new funds from China Merchants Capital Management, said a press release on the company's official WeChat account.

Aibee was planning a funding round to raise about US$100 million, Bloomberg News reported in September. The firm could seek an initial public offering after the fundraising.

