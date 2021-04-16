Company Briefs : Deliveroo

Deliveroo

Food delivery company Deliveroo said its orders more than doubled in the quarter to end-March in its first trading update since its highly anticipated listing in London last month flopped. Growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter, the company said, with group orders up 114 per cent year on year to 71 million and gross transaction value (GTV) up 130 per cent year on year to £1.65 billion (S$3.04 billion).

The company said it is maintaining its guidance for full-year GTV growth of between 30 per cent and 40 per cent and gross profit margins of 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent.

REUTERS

Polestar

Polestar, the electric carmaker controlled by Volvo Cars and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has raised US$550 million (S$734 million) from new investors to help fund its growth.

The group of investors was led by Chongqing Chengxing Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Zibo Financial Holding and Zibo High-Tech Industrial Investment, the Gothenberg, a Sweden-based firm said yesterday. They were joined by I Cube Capital, an arm of South Korean conglomerate SK, and other investors. This is the first time external investors have backed the company, said Polestar.

BLOOMBERG

Tencent

Chinese Internet and social media giant Tencent Holdings plans to raise up to US$4 billion (S$5.3 billion) in a bond launched yesterday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The deal has been launched with 10-, 20-, 30-and 40-year tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. The deal sheet did not specify an exact figure but sources said the company was targeting to raise US$4 billion from the issue, which would be its second major fund-raising deal in a year. Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS