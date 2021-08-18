Company briefs: Dasin Retail Trust; Q&M; AIA Group

Dasin Retail Trust

Dasin Retail Trust (DRT) on Monday said its business fundamentals are "reasonably sound" and expects to generate sufficient cash flow to meet working capital needs.

It came after queries from the Singapore Exchange in relation to the group's "significant" current liabilities of $557.2 million and cash and bank balance of only $123.98 million for the first half, ended June 30.

DRT said the current liabilities were mainly due to the reclassification of term loans.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Q&M

Dental healthcare group Q&M is proposing a bonus issue on the basis of one bonus share for every five existing shares held.

The exercise will see up to 157.5 million bonus shares issued to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members, and those who have shares entered against their names in the depository register on an entitlement date to be determined.

Q&M said the proposed bonus issue reflects the growth and expansion of its business and recognises shareholders' loyalty and support.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

AIA Group

Insurer AIA Group raised its interim dividend yesterday and posted a jump in first-half new business value, as it recovered from pandemic-led business disruptions in its main markets of China and Hong Kong.

The Asia-focused insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose by 22 per cent to US$1.81 billion (S$2.5 billion) in the January to June period.

REUTERS