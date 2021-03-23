Company briefs: Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts

Beleaguered casino operator Crown Resorts yesterday said it received a buyout offer from private equity company Blackstone Group that values the company at A$8.02 billion (S$8.32 billion). The offer was priced at A$11.85 per share, a premium of 20.2 per cent to Crown's closing price of A$9.86 last Friday.

Blackstone has a 10 per cent stake in Crown, making it the second-largest holder after the company's billionaire founder James Packer.

Crown said its board had not yet formed a view on the offer, and would now begin its assessment, urging shareholders to take no action at this stage.

REUTERS

Google

Caesar Sengupta, who has been leading Google's efforts in payments and building products for the next generation of Internet users, has resigned after about 15 years at the US search giant.

Singapore-based Mr Sengupta was most recently vice-president and general manager of payments and the Next Billion Users initiative at Google. After starting at Google in 2006, he worked on digital payment services and ChromeOS.

He said in a LinkedIn post yesterday that he has "decided to venture out and start on a new mission". His last day at Google is April 30.

BLOOMBERG

Nestle

Nestle is preparing for post-coronavirus coffee growth as the world's largest food company rolls out touchless machines and bets new flavours will win over more consumers making coffee at home.

The maker of Nespresso and Nescafe is planning a wider introduction of machines that can be controlled via smartphone, catering to concern about viral transmission, head of Nestle's coffee brands David Rennie said in an interview.

Coffee, one of the motors of Nestle's sales growth last year, makes up the bulk of the firm's US$24 billion (S$32 billion) beverage business.

BLOOMBERG