Company Briefs : Chip Eng Seng

Chip Eng Seng

The collaboration between Singapore's Chip Eng Seng Corp and British firm Repton International Schools to establish international kindergartens in certain Asia-Pacific countries will terminate on March 31 next year.

This came after Chip Eng Seng reviewed the tie-up in the context of its overall investments in the education business segment, in the light of the rapidly changing environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, the mainboard-listed company said in a filing on Monday evening.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics said yesterday it will extend production of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand.

Samsung Display's decision to extend LCD production in South Korea for an unspecified period of time overrides its announcement in March that it would end all production by the end of the year to focus on more advanced technology. Samsung Display said the length of the extension would depend on market conditions. It had said in late October that it was considering a "short-term" extension.

REUTERS

Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines said yesterday it would issue nearly US$346 million (S$460 million) worth of shares for existing stakeholders to boost its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and return to profitability by 2023.

The issuance will be completed by next June after the carrier received approval from the authorities. All capital raised would pay off outstanding debts, its chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said at a regular shareholders' meeting. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Vietnam Airlines has set a target of full recovery and making profit from 2023.

REUTERS