Company Briefs: Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways will close its Canadian pilot base and may also shut similar bases in Australia and New Zealand, the airline said yesterday.

No decisions have been made on the fate of its pilots based in Europe and the United States, the airline added, noting that all passenger fleet pilots in overseas bases have been stood down since May last year. The decision to close the Canadian base is final, while that concerning Australia and New Zealand is a proposal at this stage and will involve a good-faith consultation process with employees, Cathay said.

REUTERS

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is considering ways to reduce its real estate footprint in the Americas while preparing for a post-pandemic world in which many workers come to the office just a few days a week.

The lender anticipates that roughly 25 per cent of workers in the region will be fully remote after the Covid-19 pandemic and another 25 per cent will want to come into the office every day. The rest will probably stay home some of the time and operate from a shared desk when they do go into the office. The bank has about 13,900 employees in the Americas.

BLOOMBERG

Sembcorp Marine

Marine and offshore engineering group Sembcorp Marine and high-speed craft builder Penguin International are working with Shell to trial the maiden use of hydrogen fuel cells for ships in Singapore, the oil major said on Wednesday.

The trial involves developing an auxiliary power unit proton exchange membrane fuel cell on an existing roll-on/roll-off vessel that transports goods, vehicles and equipment between the mainland and Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site.

THE BUSINESS TIMES