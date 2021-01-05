Company Briefs: Broadway Industrial

Broadway Industrial

Mainboard-listed Broadway Industrial Group is selling its entire business of manufacturing actuator arms and related parts for US$50 million (S$66 million).

The proposed disposal to China's Suzhou Gefan Hardware And Plastic Industrial requires the approval of Broadway shareholders and will leave Broadway as a cash company. Non-executive director Lew Syn Pau and Ms Lau Leok Yee, who collectively own a 41.2 per cent stake, will vote in favour of the proposed disposal.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

GSH Corporation

Property developer GSH Corporation has obtained loan facilities of up to $150 million, it announced on Sunday.

It told the Singapore Exchange that the loan agreement requires that controlling shareholder Sam Goi Seng Hui and his family, including his siblings, do not reduce their stakes in GSH to 35 per cent or below.

They also should not lose their control of at least 35 per cent of the maximum number of votes that might be cast at a general meeting.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Sabana

Sabana Real Estate Investment Management, the manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), has appointed Mr Yeo Wee Kiong and Mr Willy Shee Ping Yah as independent and non-executive directors.

The appointments require the endorsement of independent unit holders at the annual general meeting, said the Reit manager.

THE BUSINESS TIMES