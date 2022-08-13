Company Briefs : BlackRock

BlackRock

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, has launched a spot Bitcoin private trust for institutional clients in the United States, said a blog post on its website.

The trust will track the performance of Bitcoin, offering direct exposure to the price of the digital currency, BlackRock said.

"Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets," the company said.

REUTERS

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is running tests on 140 electric vehicles (EVs) across China for autonomous driving, chief executive officer Lei Jun said on Thursday.

The news marks the latest benchmark for the smartphone maker, which announced last year it would enter the competitive EV sector and challenge established brands and younger tech companies.

Speaking at a live-streamed company event, Mr Lei said the company had 500 staff devoted solely to developing autonomous driving technology for its upcoming car and had put 3.3 billion yuan (S$671 million) towards the initiative.

REUTERS

Google

Australia's competition watchdog said yesterday that Alphabet's Google unit was ordered by the country's Federal Court to pay A$60 million (S$58.36 million) in penalties for misleading users about the collection of their personal location data.

The court found some customers were misled into believing that turning off "location history" on their Android phones would prevent all collection of such information - but a feature to monitor web and applications activity still allowed the collection and storage of location data, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

REUTERS