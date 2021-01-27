Company Briefs: Biolidics; Suntec Reit; UBS

Biolidics

Medtech firm Biolidics on Monday launched a Covid-19 antigen test kit that can be marketed and sold in the European Union.

The raw materials of the antigen test kit, called the ClearEpi Sars-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit, are sourced from Joysbio (Tianjin) Biotechnology, which Biolidics has a distribution agreement with.

The test kit on Monday received confirmation for its CE marking, which indicates that it complies with relevant EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Suntec Reit

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) yesterday posted a 3.7 per cent fall in distribution per unit to 2.261 cents for the fourth quarter, compared with 2.347 cents for the same period a year before.

Gross revenue fell 12 per cent to $165.9 million for the second half of the financial year, compared with $188.7 million for the same period a year before. This was due to a fall in rental income, most significantly from its office and retail properties. The net property income for the second half of financial year 2020 was $109 million, 10.4 per cent lower year on year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

UBS

UBS yesterday posted a 137 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as high levels of client activity helped the world's largest wealth manager end last year on a strong note.

Fourth-quarter net profit of US$1.71 billion (S$2.3 billion) far outstripped the median expectations for US$966 million in a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.

"Our strong 2020 results clearly demonstrate the true strength of our franchise," chief executive Ralph Hamers said.

REUTERS