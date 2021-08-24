Company briefs: Binance PayPal Kuaikan

Binance

Binance Singapore yesterday announced the appointment of Mr Richard Teng as its new chief executive.

He was with the Monetary Authority of Singapore for 13 years and last served as its director of corporate finance. He also held several senior roles at the Singapore Exchange, including his latest position as chief regulatory officer of the bourse.

Binance Singapore is the cryptocurrency trading platform operating under Binance Holdings' Singapore unit, Binance Asia Services.

PayPal Holdings will allow customers in the United Kingdom to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said yesterday.

The roll-out marks the first international expansion of PayPal's cryptocurrency services outside of the United States.

With over 403 million active accounts globally, the San Jose, California-based company is one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer consumers access to cryptocurrencies.

Kuaikan, a comics app backed by Tencent Holdings, has raised US$240 million (S$326 million) in a new funding round that elevated it to unicorn status, giving it a boost as competition in China's online entertainment arena intensifies.

The investment is the largest fundraising deal in China's comics industry, with participation from CCB International, South Korean app marketplace One Store and existing backers like Tencent, the Beijing-based start-up said yesterday. The Series F round was conducted at a valuation of around US$1.25 billion, according to a source.

