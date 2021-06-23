Company Briefs : Ascott

Ascott

The Ascott will spend $210 million to acquire two properties in France and Vietnam through the Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund, its private equity fund with the Qatar Investment Authority.

The wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand has entered into agreements to acquire the 139-unit livelyfhere Gambetta Paris (left) and the 364-unit Somerset Metropolitan West Hanoi.

The two properties are acquired on a turnkey basis and they are projected to open in 2024, CapitaLand said in a bourse filing on Monday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group has begun offering cash management and treasury services in Britain as it builds out its new transaction banking arm.

The bank plans to eventually offer payments in more than 125 currencies, deposit accounts, escrow services, liquidity solutions and payroll, it said in a statement on Monday. Since launching its transaction banking business in the United States last June, Goldman has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over US$35 billion (S$47 billion) in deposits and processing trillions of dollars through its systems, according to the statement.

BLOOMBERG

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters on Monday, highlighting an uneven rebound in air travel as the industry works to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The major American carrier also expects United States leisure travel volume this month to return to pre-pandemic levels and is seeing more business travellers return to the skies, chief of operations John Laughter wrote to operations employees.

REUTERS