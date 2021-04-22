Company briefs: Alpha DX Group

Alpha DX Group

Alpha DX Group received a notice on Tuesday from the Commercial Affairs Department to produce documents and items relating to an investigation into an offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

It will provide all requested information for the period between Jan 1 and Nov 30, 2019, said the company in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The group added that the current management and board of the company are not the subject of the investigations. Business and operations are not affected by the investigations and will continue as normal.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

China Huarong International Holdings

China Huarong International Holdings, the key offshore financing arm of the nation's distressed loan manager, said it returned to profit in the first quarter and has laid a "solid" foundation for transformation as concerns persist over its ability to repay debt.

The unit, which issued or guaranteed most of China Huarong Asset Management's US$22 billion (S$29 billion) in dollar bonds, will focus on cutting risk exposure and ensuring liquidity, it said in a statement on Tuesday. All its operating indicators are meeting targets. The firm's dollar bonds jumped early yesterday before pulling back.

BLOOMBERG

Singapore Reinsurance

Singapore Reinsurance said on Tuesday that offeror Fairfax Asia does not intend to increase its 35.35 cents offer price "under any circumstances whatsoever".

Fairfax Asia is making a cash offer for Singapore Reinsurance's 71.82 per cent stake that it and its concert parties do not own. The offer is conditional on them garnering more than 50 per cent stake. As at 6pm on Tuesday, the number of shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by Fairfax Asia and its concert parties stood at 49.84 per cent. The offer is open until May 4, 5.30pm.

THE BUSINESS TIMES