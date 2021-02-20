Company briefs

StarHub

Mainboard-listed StarHub's earnings rose by 3.5 per cent year on year in the last quarter, helped by government wage subsidies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The telco's net profit came to $36.1 million in the three months to Dec 31 last year, according to financial results released yesterday evening.

Revenue was down by 4.8 per cent to $579.5 million for the quarter. Fourth-quarter service revenue came in 5.5 per cent lower at $419.4 million, while equipment sales fell by 2.8 per cent to $160.1 million.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Mapletree Investments

Mapletree Investments said yesterday it has acquired an approximately 4,000 sq m industrial site in Hong Kong's New Territories for HK$813 million (S$139 million).

It plans to develop a data centre, estimated to be completed by 2023 with a maximum gross floor area of 20,140 sq m, on the land.

Mapletree said the proposed development, located in Fanling, has potential to deliver up to 50 megavolt amperes of building power, being connected to CLP Group's 132 kilovolt supply network.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Tencent

Tencent Holdings, the creator of messaging platform WeChat, has raised US$8.3 billion (S$11 billion) in the biggest offshore syndicated loan in Asia for a Chinese firm since 2016.

Twelve banks joined the Tencent financing deal, which initially had a US$6 billion size, according to people familiar with the matter. The loan will be used for general corporate purposes.

Tencent has poured in billions of dollars in recent years to snap up stakes in promising start-ups.

BLOOMBERG