Company briefs

Mastercard

Mastercard has said it is planning to offer support for some cryptocurrencies on its network this year, joining a string of big-ticket companies that have pledged similar support.

The credit card giant's announcement on Wednesday came days after Tesla revealed it had purchased US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment.

Asset manager BlackRock and payments companies Square and PayPal have also recently backed cryptocurrencies.

REUTERS

Twitter

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday the company is exploring allowing its users to receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers.

Mr Dorsey said the feature would help the social media platform earn more money and engagement from its base of 192 million daily users.

Introducing user tipping and new features like content subscriptions would help the company diversify its sources of revenue, now derived mainly from selling advertising on Twitter.

REUTERS

Microsoft

Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the US$51 billion social media company, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The negotiations are not active at the moment, according to the report. A general shift to virtual interactions, leading to increased engagement on social media platforms, benefited Pinterest as well, with its monthly active users jumping 37 per cent to 459 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said it added a record 100 million monthly active users last year.

REUTERS