Company briefs

ESR-Reit

ESR-Reit's distribution per unit dropped 16 per cent to 0.84 cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 last year, from one cent the previous year.

Gross revenue for the fiscal year fell 9.1 per cent to $229.9 million from $253 million for financial year 2019. Net property income decreased by 12.6 per cent to $164.2 million for FY2020 as compared with $187.9 million for FY2019.

The real estate investment trust's total income available for distribution fell 25.2 per cent year on year to $99.1 million from $132.6 million.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Dentsu Group

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group said yesterday it is considering the sale of its Tokyo headquarters, which local media said could fetch around 300 billion yen (S$3.8 billion).

The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Dentsu may sell its 48-storey building in the central district of Shiodome, near Ginza, and then rent back about half of the space. It currently uses about 70 per cent of the building, the report said. Dentsu said it was considering the sale as part of a comprehensive business review announced in August, but that a decision had not yet been made.

REUTERS

Tencent Holdings

Tencent Holdings' WeChat recorded over US$240 billion (S$318 billion) of online transactions on its mini programs last year, after more shoppers turned to the platform to buy daily necessities such as fresh fruit and vegetables during the pandemic.

The Chinese super-app had over 400 million daily average users for its mini programs last year. Gross merchandise value from such programs more than doubled from 2019, when it booked over 800 billion yuan (S$164 billion) in transactions.

The programs allow users to book rides or buy groceries without leaving the app.

BLOOMBERG