Company briefs

Transcorp

Transcorp Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on Jan 8 at 9am.

The company's two controlling shareholders, as well as Transcorp itself, will not be making an exit offer to shareholders.

The company also said in an exchange filing that shares held with the Central Depository as at the delisting date will be withdrawn, and physical share certificates will be sent to shareholders by ordinary mail.

Lalamove

Hong Kong's on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is seeking a new funding round at an US$8 billion (S$10.6 billion) valuation, about four times the level it raised funds at last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, also known as Huolala in China, is looking to raise at least US$500 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The start-up could raise more depending on investor demand.

BLOOMBERG

Razer

Razer Fintech is partnering Rely to provide buy-now-pay-later financial services for registered merchants in South-east Asia.

The merchants have to be registered under Razer's business-to-business solution, Razer Merchant Services.

This comes after Rely said it plans to expand its services in Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea after securing capital from Goldbell Financial Services to process up to $100 million in buy-now-pay-later transactions.