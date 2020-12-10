Company briefs

Temasek International

Temasek International's head of sustainability and stewardship group Robin Hu will leave his role at the end of this year, with some of his key functions taken over by Ikea's former chief sustainability officer Steve Howard.

Mr Hu will now head the fund's international policy and governance group and has been appointed chair of Mandai Nature Fund, which has been established with Mandai Park Holdings to support conservation efforts.

The move comes as investors worldwide face rising pressure to cut their carbon footprint and improve the sustainability of their investments.

BLOOMBERG

Rede D'or

Rede D'or, Brazil's biggest hospital chain, was valued at 112.5 billion reais (S$29.4 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced on Tuesday, sources told Reuters and the company confirmed in a securities filing.

This places it among Brazil's 10 biggest companies by market capitalisation.

Both the company and its shareholders, which include Carlyle Group and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, raised 11.4 billion reais in the offering.

The firm plans to use the proceeds - about 8.4 billion reais - to build hospitals and acquire businesses, such as health insurance brokers and hospitals.

REUTERS

UBS

UBS said yesterday it had "full confidence" in chief executive Ralph Hamers' ability to lead the Swiss wealth manager after a Dutch court ordered a probe into his role in overseeing anti-money laundering compliance at ING Group, his former employer.

Mr Hamers ran ING, the Netherlands' largest bank, from 2013 to June. The lender paid €775 million (S$1.3 billion) in a settlement in 2018, after failing to spot money laundering and other criminal activities happening through its accounts.

But a court has continued investigating after some investors felt justice had not been served.

REUTERS