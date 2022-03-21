Companies put brakes on $33.8 billion of deal-making as war in Ukraine rages

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Firms across the globe are ditching fund-raising deals at a quickening pace, as volatility destabilises credit markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Electric car giant Tesla is the latest big name firm to scrap financing plans, as it postponed a US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) offering of bonds backed by leases on its vehicles last week. Almost 80 companies, nearly half from the United States, have put at least US$25 billion of deals on hold since the start of the war a month ago.

"There has been a severe jolt to investor confidence since the invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions have been slapped on Russia, and commodity prices roared upwards," said Ms Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown.

The caution has reached all corners of the globe. India's Mumbai International Airport recently delayed a US dollar bond deal, SS&C Technologies Holdings halted a US$1.7 billion buyout loan and Brazil's Trocafone scrapped an initial public offering (IPO).

More than US$18 billion of the delayed deals are for debt financing, including bonds, loans and asset-backed securities, while the rest is for mergers, acquisitions and IPOs.

The war has also left dealmakers in Europe unsure about if and when roughly US$300 billion of mergers, acquisitions and listings will go ahead.

There has already been a 74 per cent plunge in global equity listings, and a 28 per cent fall in global corporate bond issuance so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.