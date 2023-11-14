ComfortDelGro Q3 net profit rises 54.5% to $49.9 million

ComfortDelGro noted that its Patmi margin for the quarter also rose to 5 per cent, from 3.4 per cent a year earlier. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Yong Jun Yuan

Updated
47 sec ago
Published
48 sec ago

SINGAPORE - Land transport giant ComfortDelGro posted a 54.5 per cent rise in net profit to $49.9 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2023, from $32.3 million a year earlier.

The company noted that its Patmi margin for the quarter also rose to 5 per cent, from 3.4 per cent a year earlier.

Revenue over the same period rose 3.8 per cent to $996.6 million, from $960.3 million a year ago.

In its business update on Tuesday, the company noted that its public transport business improved as renewals and indexation in the United Kingdom continued to improve margins.

Revenue for its public transport business in Q3 grew 3.4 per cent year-on-year to $758.5 million, while operating profit gained 23.8 per cent to $33.8 million.

As for its taxi and private hire business, the company noted that demand remains high, although competition is increasing.

It added that it has introduced a platform fee to its Zig app since July this year, and that its taxi fleet size holds firm, with a slight increase in market share.

Revenue for its taxi and private hire business in Q3 grew 3.3 per cent to $147.6 million as operating profit rose 43.5 per cent to $28.7 million.

Shares of ComfortDelGro shed 0.8 per cent or $0.01 to $1.31 on Tuesday, before the update was released. THE BUSINESS TIMES

