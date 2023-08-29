ComfortDelGro promotes Tommy Tan to chief executive of Singapore taxi business

SINGAPORE - Transport operator ComfortDelGro has promoted the chief operating officer of its Singapore taxi business, Tommy Tan Ah Han, to chief executive officer of the business with effect from Sep 1.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the company said Tan will take over from Mr Jackson Chia, who will remain chief executive of ComfortDelGro’s Private Mobility Group. The group oversees the company’s local taxi, private bus and car leasing businesses.

Mr Tan has been with ComfortDelGro since September 2019, and did a six-month stint at Swan Taxi, the group’s taxi business in Perth, Western Australia.

He has also served as a member of the Tripartite Work Group on Representation for Platform Workers, which was formed in August last year. The government accepted all eight of the work group’s recommendations in July this year.

Prior to joining ComfortDelGro, Mr Tan served for 28 years with the Republic of Singapore Air Force as a fighter pilot, and was its chief of staff – air staff.

Shares of ComfortDelGro closed 0.8 per cent or $0.01 lower at $1.27 on Tuesday, before the announcement was made. THE BUSINESS TIMES

