ComfortDelGro makes senior leadership changes

The changes include the newly created role of group chief point-to-point mobility officer.

SINGAPORE - Transport operator ComfortDelGro on Nov 20 announced senior leadership changes, which included the creation of a new “point-to-point mobility officer” role.

Mr Derek Koh will step down from his role as chief financial officer (CFO) in 2026, and retire at the end of March. He will also give up his two other senior roles – as deputy chief executive officer and chief corporate services officer.

Having spent seven years in his roles, he will next assume an advisory role, to aid in the transition and ensure “continuity of strategic initiatives”, said the company in a bourse filing.

Stepping into Mr Koh’s CFO role would be the current group deputy CFO, Mr Christopher David White.

Mr White, who has more than two decades of experience in finance, has been with ComfortDelGro since 2019, overseeing group-level financial governance, performance management and integration of international finance operations. He is concurrently the group head of investor relations.

The newly created role of group chief point-to-point mobility officer will be filled by Mr Liam Griffin, who has been the group’s current head of point-to-point mobility in Britain. Mr Griffin is also chief executive of ComfortDelGro’s London subsidiary, Addison Lee.

ComfortDelGro chairman Mark Greaves said: “The board views these forward-looking appointments as essential to the ongoing evolution of the group as a leading global multi-modal mobility operator.”

He added that these internal appointments enable continuity and provide the necessary structure to advance the group’s future growth plans.