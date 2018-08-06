ComfortDelGro launches seat booking app for its private bus charter services

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro Bus (CDG Bus) has launched an on-demand booking app which will guarantee commuters a seat on its private charter buses.

The app, called "CDGBus OnDemand", is similar to that already in use by a sister company in Australia, said the unit of listed transport giant ComfortDelGro on Monday (Aug 6).

Commuters who successfully book a ride on a private bus service via the app will be guaranteed a seat. If a bus is oversubscribed, commuters who did not book a ride via the app will have to wait for the next available bus.

Commuters can also make multiple app bookings up to 24 hours in advance. They can also book for multiple passengers, as well as store regular pickup and drop-off points as "Favourites" for quicker bookings in the future.

Both debit and credit card payments are accepted, and bookings will be confirmed once payments are made. Commuters can also track the status of the bus prior to its arrival.

CDG Bus said the app booking will first be rolled out for its more popular Tanjong Rhu to Shenton Way premium service. The service operates from Mondays to Fridays, during the morning peak hours between 7.45am and 9.15am, and evening peak hours between 6pm and 8pm. Buses are scheduled to arrive at intervals of 10 to 20 minutes. Passengers can board the bus from designated pickup points along the route.

To mark the app's launch, CDG Bus is offering commuters 50 per cent off the fare for the first ride booked via the app. From Aug 6 to Oct 5, they will also receive a refund for every 16th ride booked. The fare per trip remains unchanged at $5.

Pang Weng Heng, CEO of ComfortDelGro Bus, said: "With the wide proliferation of smartphones, it only makes sense for us to launch this new booking service for the convenience of our commuters. It gives them the assurance of a ride with the affordability of a bus ride. We plan to roll out more services on the app going forward."

CDG Bus's latest service launch comes on top of a series of acquisitions in recent months. In April, it announced its purchase of the private bus chartering assets of AZ Bus Pte Ltd - one of the largest in the local bus charter industry. Last month, it acquired the private bus chartering assets of Ric-Tat Travel & Coach Services Pte Ltd and its associated companies.

CDG Bus also recently secured a 10-year contract by Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd to provide bus transportation services in Bukom.