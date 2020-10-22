Collaborations will lift additive manufacturing capabilities

Collaboration between private companies and public agencies as well as international companies and local players is key to driving innovation in manufacturing, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling yesterday.

Ms Low told a virtual audience at the Namic Global Additive Manufacturing Summit: "Singapore is an attractive location for international companies looking to scale up their activities in this part of the world.

"Therefore, it is important for us to seek ways to encourage collaboration and create synergies between these companies and our additive manufacturing players."

Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, has become more crucial in industries like medical technology, she said, noting that Singapore even had its own 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs to use during the coronavirus outbreak.

"As one of the few countries in the world with a coordinated strategy to leverage additive manufacturing to transform emerging industries, Singapore is in a good position to harness the benefits of 3D printing to change, disrupt and innovate manufacturing processes," she said.

Singapore's additive manufacturing ecosystem has continued to grow amid the pandemic, Ms Low said. For instance, Siemens officially opened its centre for advanced manufacturing last month, which helps local companies move into 3D printing and Industry 4.0.

Ms Low said the Government will continue to encourage public-private partnerships to build capabilities in manufacturing.

Sue-Ann Tan