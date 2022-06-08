Coinbase's hiring freeze shatters crypto hopefuls' career plans

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Coinbase Global was seen as a gateway to a promising career in cryptocurrencies. Now would-be hires who have had their offers rescinded are racing to make alternative arrangements after the company's abrupt halt on expanding its ranks.

A computer science graduate in Illinois regrets giving up his PhD offer. A slew of foreign workers are facing deadlines to find sponsors for their work visas. Some are even rethinking the decision to join the crypto industry after experiencing its brutal boom-and-bust cycles first-hand.

Many were caught flat-footed last week when they received an e-mail from the largest United States cryptocurrency exchange rescinding offers and announcing a freeze on hiring for the "foreseeable future".

In a blog post, Coinbase's chief people officer L.J Brock said that while the company did not "make this decision lightly", it is the prudent one given market conditions.

Coinbase declined to share the total number of offers rescinded.

However, a job portal set up by the company for affected candidates had more than 330 people signed up within the first day of launch.

"I got laid off even before I got a chance to prove myself," said Mr Conner Hein, 22, who graduated from University of Michigan in May. He accepted an offer from Coinbase in February, after which he said he turned down offers from PricewaterhouseCoopers and Amazon.com.

Drawn by Coinbase's remote-first policy, he has been city-shopping between Chicago and Austin. A self-proclaimed "hesitant" crypto believer who sees promise in the technology but dislikes its get-quick-rich schemes, Mr Hein said he would now "look twice" if a prospective employer is related to blockchain or cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase management failed to plan the runway accordingly, making promises that it was not ready to keep, he added.

"I've always had my hesitations," he said. "I just didn't think the crypto industry would drop this hard."

Along with the plunge in crypto prices, shares of Coinbase have gone from one of the stock market's most hotly anticipated debuts to one of its most spectacular crashes in a little more than a year.

The company ballooned to 4,948 full-time employees, from about 1,700 just a year ago. But now, its hiring freeze comes after broad crypto-market declines and subsequent doldrums have led other firms such as Gemini Trust and Mercado Bitcoin's owner to cut jobs.

The situation is even more dire for would-be hires reliant on work visas, which make up a sizable amount of the talent pool for technology jobs in the US.

Mr Ashutosh Ukey, 23, moved to the US from India when he was eight years old. He now has about 150 days to find a job that would sponsor a visa. When searching for jobs, he was deciding between offers from Coinbase and a computer science doctorate programme at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"I was curious and interested in learning about crypto, and learning from one of the biggest players was a one-of-a-kind opportunity," he said.