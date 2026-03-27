Claude AI maker Anthropic said to weigh IPO as soon as October

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Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI staff, Anthropic has aimed to be a more responsible AI steward than its competitors.

NEW YORK – Anthropic is considering going public as soon as October, according to people familiar with the matter, as the artificial intelligence company races with rival OpenAI to hold an initial public offering.

The maker of the popular Claude chatbot has had early discussions with Wall Street banks about taking leading roles on a potential listing, the people said.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are expected to be under consideration for key roles on Anthropic and OpenAI’s listings, some of the people said.

The Information reported earlier on the timing of Anthropic’s IPO. A listing could raise more than US$60 billion (S$77.1 billion), according to the report.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said.

Anthropic was valued at US$380 billion in a US$30 billion funding round co-led by MGX that closed in February. It has partnerships with Alphabet’s Google, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Nvidia. These established firms have taken stakes in the AI start-up, and have given Anthropic specialised chips and other technology in deals worth tens of billions of dollars.

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI staff including chief executive Dario Amodei, Anthropic has aimed to be a more responsible AI steward than its competitors. Claude and its underlying technology have gained traction with enterprise customers in sectors like finance and healthcare, as well as with developers. Anthropic has pledged to spend US$50 billion to build custom data centres in the United States.

Earlier in 2026, Anthropic ran afoul of the Pentagon, which had declared the company a threat to the US supply chain under an authority normally reserved for foreign adversaries. The company won a court order on March 26 blocking the ban on government use of the technology, after Anthropic argued the move could cost it billions of dollars in lost revenue. BLOOMBERG