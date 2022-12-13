Citi to cut as many as 50 bankers in EMEA: Sources

Citi employs around 6,000 people across banking, capital markets and advisory activities globally. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

MILAN - Citigroup is cutting as many as 50 jobs in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, two people close to the matter said.

Citi declined to comment on the figure, which provides the strongest indication yet of how deep proposed cuts will run as dealmaking slumps, hit by the Ukraine war, higher interest rates and soaring inflation.

Citi employs around 6,000 people across banking, capital markets and advisory activities globally.

One of the sources said most of the cuts would affect people in director roles, with some managing directors also set to exit.

Citi’s revenues from investment banking dropped by more than a fifth in the third quarter from the previous three months and were down 64 per cent year-on-year. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Big bank job cuts may just be getting started
Tech layoffs this year offer hiring boon for start-ups that survive

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top