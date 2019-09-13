Circles.Life enters Australia market through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

SINGAPORE - Telco start-up Circles.Life has extended its digital services to Australia through a partnership with Singtel's Australian subsidiary Optus, it announced on Friday (Sept 13).

Circles.Life co-founder Rameez Ansar said that similar to other countries, it has found Australian customers to be "unhappy" with their telcos, hence the company is looking to step up the game with a premium customer experience.

"We are proud to partner with Optus and we aim to set a new benchmark for customer satisfaction in the country," he added.

The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) said it plans to continue its strategy of offering flexible plans and customer service manned by real people instead of bots. This includes bill shock protection, straight forward pricing and no long-term contracts.

In June, Circles.Life rolled out mobile services in Taiwan, its first overseas market. The firm adopted an MVNO model with an undisclosed Taiwanese network partner, similar to its partnership with M1 in Singapore.

Circles.Life at the same time said its Taiwan business will offer an app-based, no-contract plan that comes with 18GB of mobile data, it said in its press materials.

Other than Australia, Circles.Life has said it plans to expand to Indonesia this year, and two more markets in 2020.

The MVNO saw a Series C round in February led by venture capital giant Sequoia India. Singapore's Economic Development Board's investment arm was identified as an investor in another funding round announced in June, along with Silicon Valley's Founders Fund.

In Singapore, Circles.Life has gone into creating digital lifestyle products, insurance products, amongst others, beyond providing telco services.