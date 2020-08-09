Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng files for US listing after rival surges

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng, backed by Alibaba and Xiaomi, has filed to list its shares in New York, seeking to ride enthusiasm for EVs even as US-China relations are strained.

The move, announced on Friday (Aug 7), comes as share prices of EV makers, including Tesla and Nio, have surged in recent months.

Shares in Xpeng rival Li Auto soared more than 50 per cent following its debut on Nasdaq on July 30, after the Chinese automaker sold shares to investors in its US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) initial public offering.

The exuberance contrasts with relations between Washington and Beijing, which are at their worst in decades over accusations of spying, a trade war, the coronavirus and Hong Kong.

Before six-year-old Xpeng sought permission to list on the New York Stock Exchange, it raised US$900 million from investors in its latest funding round.

This followed US$400 million in fund-raising in November.

The latest investors include Alibaba, Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala.

Guangzhou-based Xpeng, led by chief executive He Xiaopeng, has sold over 20,000 electric vehicles, including new P7 sedans and G3. It builds cars in two factories in China.

Funds from the IPO will go towards research and development in areas such as intelligent vehicle technologies and sales expansion, the company said in a filing to United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Xpeng intends to list its shares under the symbol "XPEV".

Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, and Credit Suisse are the underwriters for the listing.