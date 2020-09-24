Chinese e-commerce group Zall to increase hiring in Singapore

Chinese e-commerce group Zall Smart Commerce plans to recruit hundreds of employees over the next few years as it grows its local operations.

The group, which is on the shortlist for a Singapore wholesale digital banking licence, employs around 300 people here but did not disclose the exact number it plans to hire this year.

Zall Group International chief executive Peter Yu said yesterday that the company has already increased its recruitment efforts, with a number of open roles for its operations and trading teams in Singapore.

He added that it will also increase investment in its operations here.

"We are already investing in more financial services to better serve local SMEs, in line with our ambitions to be awarded a wholesale digital bank licence," said Mr Yu, who is also the CEO of the Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC).

CIC is a joint venture between Zall, the Singapore Exchange and Global eTrade Services.

Mr Yu said Zall will invest to further strengthen the technological capabilities of CIC's commodities trading platform, such as artificial intelligence and big data.

The company is already using blockchain technology for its trade finance and cross-border logistics services.

CIC hopes these advanced digital capabilities will enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore and Asean to trade more freely across the region.

In June, CIC created a US$20 million (S$27.3 million) fund to help SMEs address short-term liquidity challenges and fulfil trade financing needs.

It also partnered the Singapore Business Federation to back SMEs during the pandemic under the federation's Rising in Support of Enterprises Programme.

"Should we be awarded a wholesale digital bank licence, we have planned for a rise in investment in talent, technology, office space, marketing and operations costs," Mr Yu said.

"It is difficult to provide an exact estimate," he added, when asked for a specific amount planned for investment.