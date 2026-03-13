China's ByteDance gets access to top Nvidia AI chips, WSJ reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ByteDance is working with Aolani Cloud to deploy about 500 Nvidia Blackwell computing systems in Malaysia, the WSJ report said.

Bengaluru - TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance is assembling computing power with top Nvidia chips outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 12.

ByteDance is working with South-east Asian firm Aolani Cloud to deploy about 500 Nvidia Blackwell computing systems in Malaysia, totaling roughly 36,000 B200 chips, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The hardware build-out would likely cost more than US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion), the report said, adding that Aolani currently operates with about US$100 million worth of hardware.

ByteDance plans to use the computing power for artificial intelligence research and development outside China and to meet growing global demand for AI from its customers, according to the report.

An Aolani spokesperson told Reuters that the company adheres fully to all applicable export control regulations and aims to provide cloud-computing services to multiple companies across Asia and globally.

Reuters could not immediately verify the WSJ report. Nvidia and Bytedance did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

In February, Reuters reported that the United States is willing to allow ByteDance to buy Nvidia’s H200 chips, but the chipmaker has not agreed to proposed conditions for their use, according to a person familiar with the matter. REUTERS