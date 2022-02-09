China unicorns facing IPO freeze tap $323b private market

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - China's recent crackdowns on overseas listings have thrown a wrench in the works of start-ups looking to go public, driving them to pursue investors in Asia's rapidly growing private capital markets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co estimates the fund-raising amount in private capital markets for entrepreneurs in Asia surged to over US$240 billion ($323 billion) last year from about US$100 billion in 2017, driven largely by Chinese firms.

For years, the private market for stakes in the hottest companies in Silicon Valley has pumped ever-increasing sums into start-ups, and more recently, investors such as Blackstone and Temasek Holdings have swarmed towards China's unicorns ahead of initial public offerings (IPOs).

Now sectors such as education and consumer technology have fallen under Beijing's steely gaze, throwing IPO plans off course and sending cash-burning firms back to square one.

"A higher number of companies will be considering private markets as a potential fund-raising avenue," said Ms Selina Cheung, co-head of Asia equity capital markets and head of private financing markets for Asia Pacific at UBS Group. "It's getting more difficult to raise funds in the public market amid the regulatory headwinds and Sino-US tensions."

Companies such as ByteDance, which had been preparing for an IPO before the crackdown started, are not the only ones whose listing dreams are on hold. Last year's global surge of listings has given way to a slump, as rising rates and market volatility cast a pall over high-growth companies.

The situation is particularly acute in Hong Kong, which saw its worst January for IPOs in three years. Start-ups in Asia are hoping potential private backers will continue to focus on the opportunities for patient capital.

"The private market provides a significant source of alpha for investors," said Mr Jonathan Paul, head of private capital markets for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan. They would prefer investing in start-ups earlier in their life cycle at a lower valuation and secure a stake in the company before they go public, he added.

The availability of private funds in Asia has grown phenomenally compared with a few years ago.

"The whole spectrum has changed," Mr Shubhomoy Biswas, head of equity private placement for Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings. "What was earlier largely limited to venture capital funds, is now seeing interest from a broader set of private equity funds, corporate investors, family offices and crossover investors."

Firms such as Blackstone, PAG and TPG have stepped up in doing more pre-IPO or growth-stage investments in Asia, according to UBS's Ms Cheung.

Buyout firm PAG contributed the eyebrow-raising sum of about US$2.8 billion to Dalian Wanda Group's commercial property management unit's US$6 billion pre-IPO funding round in Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Singapore's Temasek joined Genki Forest's funding round last year, Bloomberg News reported in August. The Chinese beverage maker was valued before the investment at about US$15 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Family offices and crossover investors are also keen to invest in pre-IPO rounds at a valuation discount to the expected public listing, JPMorgan's Mr Paul said. "We're getting reverse inquiries from investors asking for access to some of these companies which are looking to do an IPO down the road."