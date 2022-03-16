China stocks extend rebound as state council vows market support

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Stock markets across Hong Kong and China surged after a report showed China's state council vowed to keep its stock market stable.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 8 per cent on Wednesday (March 16), its biggest jump in over a decade, while a gauge on Chinese tech firms listed in Hong Kong rallied more than 12 per cent. China's benchmark CSI 300 Index advanced more than 3 per cent.

The broad rally followed a report by the official Xinhua news agency that China will keep the stock market stable and support overseas share listing, citing a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

Equities in China and Hong Kong had seen intense selling recently, shedding a combined US$1.5 trillion (S$2 trillion) over the first two days of the week amid regulatory fears and speculation that Beijing's ties with Russia may bring US sanctions.

Investors had been weighing cheap valuations against lingering risks for tech firms including a possible US delisting of Chinese stocks. A lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen was also weighing on sentiment.

"Usually the market's natural bottom comes after the policy bottom, which we are seeing now," said Li Weiqing, fund manager at JH Investment Management. "This time around things may be different, as the rout was looking like a financial crisis; the macro figures are also pointing to a bottom. But even if this is not the end, we can at least expect more stability in the next week or so."

China's state media have tried to talk up sentiment in recent days. A Securities Daily report said on Wednesday that A shares may rebound in the future due to various positive factors, citing five analysts.

Even with the latest bounce, some market watchers say it's too early to call an end to the rout. JPMorgan Chase & Co earlier this week labeled some Chinese internet names as "uninvestable" in the short term.

Meanwhile, short sell turnover in Hong Kong shares accounted for more than 20 per cent of total equity trading on Monday, the highest since late January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Given that the Hang Seng's recent plunge is one of the worst in over five decades, we believe such high short volume suggests market capitulation, rather than an omen of what looms," said Hao Hong, chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings. "Such intense short volume can be the fuel for violent market rebound, but will also take some time to dissipate given its sheer volume. At this juncture, patience is a virtue."