China stock market tops US$10 trillion for first time since 2015

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese domestic equities are worth more than US$10 trillion (S$13.6 trillion) for the first time since 2015, when a record crash erased half the market's value in months and saddled millions of investors with losses.

The world's second-largest stock market has added US$3.3 trillion since a low in March, helped by Beijing's policies to encourage equity trading, a flurry of new listings and the strengthening yuan. Stocks have been close to the US$10 trillion milestone since July, when China's government acted to tame a speculative rally that had suddenly pushed a gauge of large caps near a 12-year high.

The country's total market capitalization is now US$10.04 trillion and just shy of the all-time high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of Oct 12. The US has the world's most valuable stock market at US$38.3 trillion.

Chinese shares have rallied since a long holiday break on optimism the government will introduce reforms to turn the region around Shenzhen into a global technology hub and that the ruling Communist Party will introduce policies to stimulate demand when it holds a major meeting later this month. Equities surged over the summer as margin debt climbed at the fastest pace since 2015 and turnover soared.

A stronger yuan has also helped stocks. China's currency rose 3.9 per cent last quarter, the most in 12 years. That advance has prompted the central bank to restrain the yuan's rally while stopping short of encouraging declines.

China has added a new stock venue since 2015, with the Nasdaq-style Star market launching in Shanghai in July last year. Regulators waived rules on valuations and debut-day price limits for shares on the board.

