China silver fund plunges after string of moves to quell frenzy

– The value of China’s only pure-play silver fund plunged by its maximum daily limit of 10 per cent on Dec 24, ending a frenzied bull run that had prompted its manager to issue a rare series of warnings.

The abrupt decline in the UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund LOF follows weeks of gains – flagged as “unsustainable” by the fund’s manager – fuelled by rising global interest in precious metals.

Spot silver soared to US$75 an ounce on Dec 26, supported by robust industrial and investment demand, tightening inventories, geopolitical tensions and expectations of further US interest rate cuts.

After the fund hit its upward limit of 10 per cent for three straight days this week, UBS SDIC Fund Management tightened the rules on the evening of Dec 23. New subscriptions to Class C shares – typically the preferred vehicle for short-term investments – will be limited from Dec 26 to 100 yuan (S$18), down from 500 yuan, the fund manager said in a statement on its website.

UBS SDIC also repeated multiple earlier warnings that the fund’s high premium over the value of its underlying assets – silver contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange – posed a danger of steep losses should silver futures reverse.

Silver has been at the centre of intense investor interest in precious metals, with the spectacular rally in the global spot price gaining further momentum from a historic short squeeze in October.

Gold, platinum and palladium have spiked too, and other Chinese funds linked to the metals have also seen big gains and warnings to investors.

The silver fund has gained nearly 220 per cent in 2025, compared with a roughly 128 per cent increase in Shanghai-traded silver futures. As at Dec 24, the premium over the underlying asset stood at nearly 62 per cent, up from 7 per cent at the start of the month. BLOOMBERG