China oil giant CNOOC soars 44% in Shanghai debut before trading is suspended

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Chinese oil giant CNOOC leapt 44 per cent in its Shanghai debut on Thursday (April 21), before the exchange suspended its trading "due to abnormal fluctuation".

The stock started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at 12.96 yuan, 20 per cent higher than the offering price of 10.8 yuan.

But trading was suspended by the exchange, citing abnormal fluctuation, after the stock hit the upper limit of the daily allowable band for new listings.

Hong Kong-listed shares of CNOOC were up roughly 3 per cent.

China's biggest offshore driller is raised 28 billion yuan (S$5.95 billion) with the issuance after it was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange following United States sanctions.

The debut was the largest in China and the fourth largest globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company drills for oil and gas off the coast of China and around the world, including a large stake in Exxon Mobil Corp's massive Guyana project.

Its operations in the South China Sea led the Trump administration to add the firm to a blacklist in January last year and accuse CNOOC of being a "bully" for China's military efforts in the contested waterway.

For investors, CNOOC offers more direct exposure to high oil prices than its fellow state-owned Chinese oil giants PetroChina and Sinopec, which both have massive refining and fuel-selling businesses. Brent crude oil continues to trade above US$100 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global trade flows.

CNOOC's first-day surge follows lacklustre debuts by other initial public offerings. Looking at this year's crop of company listings that raised at least US$100 million, more than 70 per cent are now trading below their offer prices, data compiled by Bloomberg show.