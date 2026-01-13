China memory chipmaker GigaDevice jumps 54% in Hong Kong debut

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

GigaDevice’s Hong Kong debut comes amid memory-chip price gains driven by supply shortages, as global producers rush to meet surging needs for AI.

HONG KONG - GigaDevice Semiconductor shares rose in its Hong Kong debut, underscoring growing investor interest in Chinese stocks related to artificial intelligence .

The company, which is the city’s second semiconductor-company listing in as many days, rose as much as 54 per cent to HK$248.80 as it started trading on Jan 13. It raised HK$4.68 billion (S$772 million) in an offering where shares were priced at HK$162 apiece, with the retail offer 542 times subscribed.

GigaDevice’s Hong Kong debut comes amid memory-chip price gains driven by supply shortages, as global producers rush to meet surging needs for AI. It joins a flurry of Chinese tech listings, fuelled by Beijing’s push to foster local competitors to the likes of Nvidia and Micron Technology.

Beijing-based GigaDevice mainly provides so-called niche memory chips. It was the world’s second-largest supplier of NOR Flash memory for cars, industrial automation and networking in 2025, according to a listing document filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange, citing US consultancy Frost & Sullivan. It also sells micro control units, which can be found in applications from consumer electronics to energy storage tools.

“Many of its products are leading in the nation and even globally, and its client base is of high quality and secure,” wrote SDICS International Securities analyst Alex Wang in a note. “Its product mix will make it a beneficiary of AI devices and its acquisitions are starting to bear fruit,” he said.

Investor reception has been strong for China’s latest tech listings. Shanghai Biren Technology has more than doubled from its debut in Hong Kong two weeks ago through Jan 12. Moore Threads Technology and MetaX Integrated Circuits Shanghai have surged about sixfold following their Shanghai listings in December.

GigaDevice’s Hong Kong listing price represented roughly a 45 per cent discount from its A shares, which closed at 261.83 yuan in Shnaghai on Jan 12. That compares with the 18 per cent discount OmniVision Integrated Circuits Group’s H shares hit versus its onshore peer following a Jan 12 debut, and around 35 per cent discount in Hua Hong Semiconductor.

GigaDevice has close ties with ChangXin Memory Technologies, which has also begun an onshore listing process eying a raise of 29.5 billion yuan (S$5.4 billion). GigaDevice’s founder and chairman Zhu Yiming also serves as the chairman of ChangXin, and the company relies on ChangXin to manufacture some of its chips.

The company reported profit of 588 million yuan in the first half of 2025, an increase of 14 per cent from the previous period, according to the prospectus. It attributed the improvement to recovering price trends in memory chips, noting that its financial performance is susceptible to the cyclical price moves in the semiconductor industry. BLOOMBERG