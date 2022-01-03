China Everbright Water bags $67.6m wastewater treatment project in Shandong

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Environmental services company China Everbright Water has bagged a wastewater treatment project at the Ji'nan International Centre for Medical Sciences in Shandong, China worth 319.5 million yuan (S$67.7 million).

The company will mainly provide wastewater treatment services for the municipal wastewater generated in the Taipinghe, Meili and Emei areas within the Ji'nan Medical Centre area, the mainboard-listed company said on Monday (Jan 3).

The project has a concession period of 30 years, including a 1-year construction period.

It consists of the construction, operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant that will be fully underground, with a daily wastewater treatment capacity of 50,000 cubic metres (cu m).

China Everbright Water will incorporate or designate a wholly-owned subsidiary as a project company, and undertake the project construction with China Construction Eighth Engineering Division (Xiamen) Construction.

The company expects the project will expand its presence and influence in Shandong Province and provide a good foundation for further water projects in the region.

The project has also boosted China Everbright Water's aggregate water treatment capacity in Ji'nan City to more than 1,500,000 cu m a day.

The company said it will raise the aggregate investment amount via internal resources and external financing.

Shares of China Everbright Water closed up one cent or 3.3 per cent at 31.5 cents last Friday.