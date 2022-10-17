China auto sector raises $8.5b as EV start-ups defy funding slump

China's electric vehicle (EV) start-ups are defying the venture capital (VC) winter.

While the country is leading a global contraction in VC investment, its auto sector has taken the top spot for funding so far this year, with more than 147 deals amounting to US$5.95 billion (S$8.5 billion), according to data from research firm Preqin.

Much of that has been from capital flowing into EVs, with batteries and semiconductors - two other high-growth sectors in the new-energy vehicle chain - in fourth and fifth place.

All three have logged more deals than in 2021, while fund-raising for once-hot industries like Internet businesses, education and real estate has fallen off a cliff.

The biggest deals this year include Changjiang Capital's US$1.57 billion bet on a high-end electric car start-up founded by Renault China chief executive Soh Weiming and a US$1.17 billion Series A round for Sunwoda's EV battery unit, driven by investors including Shenzhen Capital Group and National Green Development Fund Management, according to Preqin.

"Pretty much the only market that's doing extremely well is the EV market," said JSC Automotive managing director Jochen Siebert. "For now it's the last game in town you can play."

Behind the boom: ample state support, not just through tax breaks and cheap loans, but also through capital investment.

EV brands of legacy automakers like GAC's Aion, SAIC's IM Motors and Dongfeng's Voyah have also each bagged hundreds of millions in funding.

Local upstart Hozon Auto, which targets rural areas and smaller cities with more affordable electric cars, raised more than 3 billion yuan (S$595.3 million) in a Series D round in July as it eyes an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

The sector has remained buoyant because the retreat in foreign venture dollars and global investors has been offset by provincial and municipal governments taking minority stakes in EV companies, often through city-financed investment funds instead of direct holdings.

Take the country's five largest EV start-ups, which collectively sold 465,300 cars from January to September 2022 - all have local governments as minority investors, according to corporate records.

Changjiang Capital and Shenzhen Capital Group, the names behind some of the biggest deals this year, are funds financed by the Hubei and Shenzhen governments respectively.

State-owned enterprises like Shanghai Electric Group and local governments like Changzhou also backed the two major EV-related IPOs recently: Leapmotor and Calb.

Their aspiration is to replicate the success of Hefei, a city in eastern China, whose 17 per cent stake in Nio made a return of up to 5½ times its investment.

"Not investing in the electric vehicle value chain right now is like not buying a house 20 years ago," Mr Ren Zeping, a former economist at the Development Research Centre that is overseen by China's Cabinet, told an investment conference in Changzhou at the end of 2021.

"It's the opportunity of a century," Mr Ren told the delegates, who included top Communist Party officials in the city and Calb's CEO.

Yet, while more EV-related deals have been struck this year, their overall value has declined slightly despite a few blockbuster rounds, and JSC's Mr Siebert warns that funding could get tougher as economic realities bite.

"There's enough money for now in China but this will dry up very soon because China is going into a balance-sheet recession," he said. "It can still be profitable, but only for now."

BLOOMBERG