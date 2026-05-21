ChatGPT maker OpenAI preparing to file for listing in coming weeks

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Since the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI has evolved into one of the world’s most valuable and powerful AI companies.

– OpenAI is preparing to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the coming weeks and is targeting a public debut some time in the autumn , according to a person familiar with the plan.

The ChatGPT creator is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to make a confidential IPO filing as soon as May 22, but the exact timing remains uncertain, the person said.

OpenAI said in a statement: “We regularly evaluate a range of strategic options. Our focus remains on execution.”

OpenAI has been laying the groundwork to go public as soon as 2026 as part of a broader effort to raise more capital and pay for its costly push for more chips, data centres and talent, Bloomberg News has previously reported. Rivals Anthropic and SpaceX are also preparing for listings.

Reuters reported in October that the IPO could value the company at as much as US$1 trillion (S$1.28 trillion).

OpenAI eliminated an overhang to its IPO plans earlier this week when a jury shot down Mr Elon Musk’s lawsuit against the company and co-founder Sam Altman.

Mr Musk, an early investor in OpenAI, had claimed that the company under Mr Altman’s leadership betrayed its mission to benefit the public by morphing into a for-profit business. A jury ultimately rejected his case, finding that he waited too long to sue the company.

Since the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI has evolved into one of the world’s most valuable and powerful artificial intelligence companies. In April, the AI model developer completed a deal to raise US$122 billion from investors at a US$852 billion valuation, marking the company’s largest funding round to date by far.

The AI developer has committed to spending more than US$1.4 trillion on physical infrastructure in the coming years to support its AI efforts.

To finance those bets, OpenAI and rival Anthropic have tapped an overlapping group of venture funds and tech companies, including their cloud and chip suppliers such as Amazon.com and Nvidia. The complex web of tie-ups has sparked concerns about the fallout if the technology does not match today’s lofty expectations. BLOOMBERG