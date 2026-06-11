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ChatGPT maker OpenAI considering drastic price cuts, anticipating war with Anthropic: WSJ

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OpenAI might lower prices for tokens, the central unit for gauging AI costs, though the discussions are still in flux, the report said.

OpenAI might lower prices for tokens, the central unit for gauging AI costs, though the discussions are still in flux, the report said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Bengaluru - ChatGPT maker OpenAI is considering drastically reducing the prices it charges users as it seeks to win customers from its competitor Claude maker Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on June 10, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company might lower prices for tokens, the central unit for gauging artificial intelligence costs, though the discussions are still in flux, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS

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