Changi Airport was 4th busiest international airport in 2025: Report

SINGAPORE – Changi Airport was the fourth busiest international airport in 2025, according to data from global travel data platform OAG released on Jan 15.

The airport recorded a seat volume of 42.6 million for 2025, 3 per cent higher than in the previous year, OAG’s World’s Busiest Airports of 2025 report said.

This brought Changi Airport’s capacity back in line with pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019, said the report, which generated the rankings based on scheduled capacity and seat numbers for international flight routes.

Dubai International Airport retained its pole position in 2025 as the world’s busiest international airport, marking the third consecutive year in which it placed first.

The airport’s seat volume for 2025 grew 4 per cent on the year to 62.4 million, overtaking 2019 levels by 16 per cent. Notably, it surpassed the second busiest international airport by a lead of 13.5 million seats.

In second place stood London’s Heathrow Airport, which recorded a 1 per cent rise in seat volume to 49 million, a 4 per cent increase from 2019 levels.

Incheon International Airport in Seoul maintained its third position with 43 million seats, an increase of 3 per cent from the year prior and of 2 per cent from 2019.

While Hong Kong International Airport recorded the largest year-on-year growth among the top 10 busiest international airports, its seat volume remained 14 per cent beneath 2019 levels. The airport’s seat volume rose 12 per cent year on year to 38.7 million seats in 2025, placing it in eighth.

Istanbul Airport, ranked as the sixth busiest international airport, posted the sharpest growth compared with 2019 levels. Its seat volume surged 27 per cent from 2019 to 41.2 million in 2025, signalling its rise as a major global hub, OAG said. The figure was also a 7 per cent increase from that in 2024.

The top 10 busiest international airports in 2025 are:

Dubai International Airport, Dubai - 62.4 million seats

Heathrow Airport, London - 49 million seats

Incheon International Airport, Seoul - 43 million seats

Changi Airport, Singapore - 42.6 million seats

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Amsterdam - 41.3 million seats

Istanbul Airport, Istanbul - 41.2 million seats

Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris - 39.6 million seats

Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong - 38.7 million seats

Frankfurt International Airport, Frankfurt - 36.4 million seats

Hamad International Airport, Doha - 32.7 million seats