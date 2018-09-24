Changi Airport Group unit inks MOU with Hunan partner for more consultancy projects in China

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group's international business arm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hunan Airport Management Group to cooperate in airport consultancy projects as it grows its footprint in China.

The agreement will facilitate collaboration between the parties in the areas of airport planning and design, and operation and management of the airports under its Hunan partner, said Changi Airports International (CAI) in a press release on Monday (Sept 24). CAI - an airport investment, management and consultancy firm - is a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group.

The Chinese partner owns and manages five airports and serves as a custodian to two other airports within the Hunan province in South Central China. This includes Changsha Huanghua International Airport, an air hub in the region.

The first project under the partnership will look at strengthening Changsha Huanghua International Airport's overall passenger experience by enhancing its commercial layout, passenger flow and service quality. Customised training programmes and knowledge sharing platforms, targeted at mid to senior level management as well as airport professionals, will also be developed to build a talent pipeline.

CAI said it has extensive experience in China, having consulted in over 20 of the country's airports, in areas such as airport operations, passenger flow, commercial layout and development, and service quality. The company has also conducted study tours and provided specialised training to Chinese aviation personnel through the China-Singapore Airport Management Academy.