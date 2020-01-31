Chan Ying Jian quits as BreadTalk CFO and CIO

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - BreadTalk Group said on Friday (Jan 31) that Chan Ying Jian, who is both chief financial officer (CFO) and chief investment officer (CIO) of the group, has resigned.

Mr Chan, 37, will leave BreadTalk on March 15 to pursue other career opportunities.

He was appointed group CFO in June 2015, before assuming the additional role of group CIO in October 2019.

The mainboard-listed food and beverage player said that upon Mr Chan's departure, executive chairman and founder George Quek will oversee the group's accounting, financial, treasury and tax matters.

Mr Quek will be assisted by the group financial controller and the division financial controller.

Two weeks ago, BreadTalk issued a profit guidance saying it expects a net loss for fiscal 2019 due to weakness in its bakery and food concept divisions, coupled with turmoil in Hong Kong.

Mr Chan's resignation also comes shortly after group chief executive officer (CEO) Henry Chu quit for personal and health reasons. Mr Chu left the company on Dec 31, with chairman Mr Quek taking over his duties as group CEO in the interim.

In September, aside from promoting Mr Chan to group CIO, BreadTalk also promoted two other C-suite executives. They are Jenson Ong, who took on the additional role of deputy group CEO, and William Cheng, who was appointed group chief operating officer.

BreadTalk shares closed at $0.57 on Thursday, down 1.5 cents or 2.6 per cent.